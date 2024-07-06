Fierce fighting breaks out in Myanmar’s civil war

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), one of three powerful militias that launched a surprise joint offensive last October, renewed its attacks on the military positions last week in northeastern Shan state, which borders China, Laos and Thailand, and the neighbouring Mandalay region with the support of local forces there.

Since then, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) has joined in, and by yesterday, combined forces from the two allied militias had reportedly encircled the strategically important city of Lashio, the headquarters of the northeastern military command.

This is the next phase of October’s “1027” offensive, said spokesperson Lway Yay Oo for the TNLA, which last week said the military provoked retaliation with artillery and airstrikes despite the cease-fire.