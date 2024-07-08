Samsung union begins first strike

Since January, several rounds of negotiations have taken place, but both sides have remained at an impasse over wages, the vacation system and bonuses.

After securing the right to strike when the National Labor Relations Commission decided to suspend mediation and have the members of the union vote for and against the strike, the union declared collective action for the first time on May 29.

The union had previously demanded a higher wage increase for all members, fulfillment of the paid leave promises and improvement in the standards for performance incentives based on economic value added, or EVA, a financial metric estimating a firm's financial performance by deducting invested capital from operating profit, as well as compensation for wages lost during the strike.

"The company did not accept all of our demands during the two weeks of post-arbitration talks after June 13," said the union.

"The company's post-arbitration plan does not consider workers as being on equal terms and still treats them like expendable items," the union stated.

"We are holding the company accountable for all of this through a strike," it said, adding, "The company is solely responsible for all business losses incurred as a result of this strike."

As there were no production disruptions as feared with last month's collective action when union members coordinated taking their annual leave in order effectively to stage a mass walkout, it is widely believed that this week's strike is unlikely to impact business activity.

The union said it is open to a second strike for five days from next Monday if the negotiations do not progress during this strike.

Choi Jeong-yoon

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network