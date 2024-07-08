Zacatecana’s House: Suspense, opulence, treason and intrigues in one place

The existence of stories that originated many centuries ago is a common element in Mexican culture. The tale of The Zacatecana (Zacatecan woman) is an example.

In Querétaro city, there is a small white mansion with a simple facade adorned by balconies. That place is the 'Zacatecana’s House’ (in Spanish, Casa de la Zacatecana). Each space shows how was life during the colonial times (New Spain), with elements like the courtyard with arches. The areas such as the dining room were recreated and decorated with objects of European and Asian origin.

The website ‘Mexican Cities World Heritage’ (Ciudades Mexicanas Patrimonio Mundial) wrote: “The Casa de la Zacatecana Museum is housed in a 17th-century mansion and displays a collection of decorative art including porcelain, glassware, furniture, sacred art, painting, sculpture, among other items ranging from the viceregal period to the early 20th century”.