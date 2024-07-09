China recovers robustly, undertakes strategic restructuring toward quality growth

Upside risks include external demand exceeding expectations, a more rapid recovery of the real estate sector, and positive spillovers to domestic consumption and investment.

Policy recommendations

To realize its economic growth potential, China must intensify its structural reforms to contain and defuse near-term risks and address long-term challenges. Tackling structural and longer-term challenges demands forward-looking policies.

Fiscal policy should continue to support the economic recovery, help create more jobs in the near term and support economic restructuring in the longer term. However, the larger fiscal deficits over the last few years have led to a notable increase in the debt/GDP ratio, hence China should implement fiscal consolidation over the medium term to rebuild its fiscal space. Sustained fiscal consolidation could include phasing out tax relief measures when appropriate, introducing revenue-enhancing measures, and tightening investments of local government financing vehicles (LGFVs).

Mitigating heightened fiscal strains that weaker local governments face requires a multipronged strategy, involving coordinated efforts and long-term commitments. There is a need to continue improving the allocation of fiscal responsibilities, revenue-sharing, and spending between the central and local governments.

Reducing and capping the stock of LGFV debt is a top priority to prevent systemic spillovers to the financial sector. Although strict supervision and oversight of LGFVs are in place, a comprehensive market-based strategy is necessary to facilitate debt restructuring and mitigate debt-related risks.

In this regard, the Chinese authorities have taken a proactive approach which has had significant positive effects. Measures taken over the past year include those which enable local governments to secure refinancing and help the ones facing greater strains to defuse risks related to hidden debt, imminent debt maturities, and debt-servicing burdens. Overall, risks related to local government and LGFV debt are under control.

Monetary and credit policies have been accommodative, and there is room to provide more targeted support to sectors which are still lagging behind in the recovery such as real estate. While the financial sector is sound as a whole, there are pockets of weakness among some regional banks which should be addressed. In particular, some of the rural commercial banks need to strengthen their balance sheets.

Real estate policies should facilitate the sector’s near-term recovery by supporting overstretched yet viable developers, improving market sentiment, and mitigating oversupply. Decisive reforms are essential for the sector’s long-term development, including the proper use of funds, prevention of over-expansion, and strengthening of the pre-sale framework of housing units to minimize the risk to buyers of being stranded.

The Chinese authorities are confident of achieving high-quality economic growth by intensifying structural reforms and leveraging technological innovations to boost productivity and efficiency. China should also take measures to upgrade its labor force to meet the needs of the new economy, improve the working conditions of migrant workers, and strengthen the social security system to meet the needs of the aging population. These measures will also help boost domestic consumption and its role as a driver of growth.

Amid geoeconomic fragmentation, China should remain committed to adhering to the multilateral rules-based trading system and step up efforts to enhance economic linkages and promote cooperation worldwide, with the ASEAN+3 region as a key partner. The reprioritization of the Belt and Road Initiative to focus on renewable energy and sustainable growth projects is welcomed as it will contribute to the global climate change agenda. The shift will also encourage renewable energy companies in China to invest in BRI countries and add to global growth.

AMRO would like to thank the Chinese authorities and other participating organizations for their strong support, excellent arrangements, and candid sharing of views and ideas.