Chinese brands look to grow global markets

BYD kicked off operations at its Thai plant on Thursday, where its 8 millionth new energy vehicle rolled off its assembly line that day.

Construction on the plant in Rayong was completed in just 16 months, with an annual production capacity of 150,000 vehicles. It is projected to generate 10,000 jobs, said the carmaker.

The plant is also the Chinese automaker's first factory in Southeast Asia, a fast-growing regional electric vehicle market where it has become the dominant player.

Thailand is a regional auto assembly and export hub and has long been dominated by Japanese carmakers such as Toyota Motor, Honda Motor and Isuzu Motors in the age of gasoline vehicles.

"BYD's investment in Thailand, along with its advanced production technology, will drive the development of the new energy vehicle industry in Thailand and across ASEAN countries," said Thailand's Minister of Industry Pimphattra Wichaikul.

Southeast Asia is emerging as a hub for Chinese carmakers, especially those which produce new energy vehicles.

Besides BYD, other companies including Neta and Aion have established plants in the region.

Aion said construction on its manufacturing facility in Thailand is scheduled to be finished later this month. It is also building a plant in Indonesia, which is expected to start production around the end of the year.