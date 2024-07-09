Miss Universe Singapore now open to women who are married, divorced, or have children

The competition is now open to Singapore citizens who are married, divorced or have children, with no upper age limit.

But contestants have to be at least 18 years old, based in Singapore and have been residing here for at least six months before Sept 1, 2024. The requirements are set by the Miss Universe Organisation, which officially removed the upper age limit from 2024.

MUS 2023 was open to women aged between 18 and 28, who were single and had never married.

However, there is a minimum height requirement of 1.68m in 2024. There was none in 2023.

Interested parties can go to www.msuniverse.sg for details.