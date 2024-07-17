More nations interested in joining BRICS

Last month, Zimbabwe announced its interest in joining the BRICS grouping for an opportunity to access new markets and investment opportunities as well as grow its economy.
Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, the country's defence minister, announced at the "World Majority for a Multipolar World "international inter-party forum with BRICS and partner countries held in Russia.
She said Zimbabwe has a strong conviction in BRICS' potential to counterbalance the dominance of Western powers, by challenging their unilateral decision-making and promoting a more balanced global landscape, as quoted by Zimbabwe's The Herald newspaper.
Convince Adhere, a Kenyan expert on international relations said BRICS formation provides Zimbabwe with a family that respects its unique internal conditions but at the same time allows it to play on the global stage.
In addition, by joining BRICS, Zimbabwe will be provided with alternative markets for its natural resources, as the country is unable to do business with Western countries due to sanctions, he said.
"Zimbabwe has to seek new territories and friendly countries to work with and I think BRICS provides that framework for the country to engage," he said.
Just like Zimbabwe, some other developing countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS recently. In January, the grouping welcomed five more countries, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Iran and Ethiopia, expanding to a 10-member organization.
Paul Frimpong, founder and executive director of the Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advisory, said more than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS, indicating the attractiveness of the bloc.
"BRICS attracts a diverse group of potential members because of its primary-driven shared desire to create a more equitable global landscape that many countries believe is currently biased against them," he said.
Frimpong said the BRICS countries' push to represent a collective voice for the Global South in international forums like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, or IMF, is one of the reasons countries are interested in joining the bloc.
He said BRICS offers a chance for member countries to have a greater influence on global issues and policies as well as push back on the West's economic dominance.
The grouping's emphasis on a multipolar world, an international system that better advances emerging market country and developing country interests appeals to nations desiring a more balanced global order, he said.
This is in addition to establishing alternative financial institutions like the New Development Bank to provide financial support to member countries, offering an alternative to the IMF and the World Bank, which are traditionally dominated by Western nations.
These initiatives reflect an effort by BRICS members to reduce their vulnerability to Western economic policies, and create a multipolar world reflecting the interests of emerging economies, he said.
"Additionally, shared development challenges and goals among BRICS members offer a platform for collaboration on issues like poverty and sustainable growth, presenting significant trade, investment, and economic development opportunities for prospective members."
Significant shift
Frimpong said BRICS expansion represents a significant shift toward a more inclusive and balanced global governance structure, with the inclusivity promoting multilateralism, encouraging cooperation and dialogue among a diverse set of nations.
Economically, the expansion stimulates growth and stability through enhanced trade and investment among member states, which collectively possess substantial economic potential.
He said BRICS initiatives in energy, trade networks, and infrastructure projects can significantly boost economic development and connectivity, contributing to global prosperity and sustainable development.
By addressing critical global issues such as climate change through a multilateral approach, BRICS can foster a more equitable and sustainable world, he said.
"By providing a platform for the Global South to voice its concerns and priorities, BRICS contributes to the creation of a new world order that is more reflective of the diverse economic and political realities of the modern world," Frimpong said.
"This shift toward a more balanced and inclusive global governance system has the potential to address long-standing inequalities and promote a more just and equitable international order."
Melha Rout Biel, executive director at the Institute for Strategic and Policy Studies, based in South Sudan, said BRICS expansion means a lot to the international system.
"The fact that many developing countries are joining in a big number is sending a signal that something might have been wrong with the current world system and that different ways of doing things must be found," he said.
Edith Mutethya
China Daily
Asia News Network