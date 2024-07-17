More nations interested in joining BRICS

Last month, Zimbabwe announced its interest in joining the BRICS grouping for an opportunity to access new markets and investment opportunities as well as grow its economy.

Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, the country's defence minister, announced at the "World Majority for a Multipolar World "international inter-party forum with BRICS and partner countries held in Russia.

She said Zimbabwe has a strong conviction in BRICS' potential to counterbalance the dominance of Western powers, by challenging their unilateral decision-making and promoting a more balanced global landscape, as quoted by Zimbabwe's The Herald newspaper.

Convince Adhere, a Kenyan expert on international relations said BRICS formation provides Zimbabwe with a family that respects its unique internal conditions but at the same time allows it to play on the global stage.

In addition, by joining BRICS, Zimbabwe will be provided with alternative markets for its natural resources, as the country is unable to do business with Western countries due to sanctions, he said.

"Zimbabwe has to seek new territories and friendly countries to work with and I think BRICS provides that framework for the country to engage," he said.

Just like Zimbabwe, some other developing countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS recently. In January, the grouping welcomed five more countries, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Iran and Ethiopia, expanding to a 10-member organization.

Paul Frimpong, founder and executive director of the Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advisory, said more than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS, indicating the attractiveness of the bloc.