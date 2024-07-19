Shanghai all set to launch robotaxi tests

Shanghai officially issued the first permits for demonstration applications of driverless vehicles to four companies on July 4. Over the past two weeks, autonomous driving companies have been preparing and fine-tuning their systems before initiating the public testing, which will be free of charge to citizens.

The designated testing area for the driverless taxi pilot program spans 68 square kilometres in Shanghai's Lin-gang Special Area in Pudong. Through a dedicated mini-program on WeChat, users can locate and access the designated pickup points marked with an "R" symbol.

Unlike the fully autonomous model currently operating in Wuhan, Hubei province, Shanghai's approach to the pilot program involves a safety operator in the front passenger seat of each car to respond to emergencies.

Once aboard, passengers can input the last four digits of their phone number on the vehicle's onboard computer, fasten their seat belts and tap the "depart" button to commence their journey.

In the rear cabin, passengers can view the driving route and monitor real-time traffic conditions, while also having access to a suite of amenities, including air conditioner control and entertainment options.