China cuts benchmark lending rate LPR

The monthly-released data is a pricing reference rate for banks and is based on rates of the People's Bank of China (PBOC)'s open market operations.

To better manage expectations and connect the LPR release time with the market operations, the PBOC also announced to change the time of its monthly release of the rates to 9 am from 9.15am roughly on 20th of each month.

The adjustment takes effect on Monday, the PBOC said.

Earlier on Monday, the central bank lowered the interest rate on seven-day reverse repos, a key short-term policy rate, from 1.8 % to 1.7 %, amid efforts to strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments to better support the real economy.