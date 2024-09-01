Ex-President Moon of South Korea named as suspect in bribery investigation

The Criminal Division 3 of the Jeonju District Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation into Moon's potential involvement, as detailed in a search warrant executed Friday at the home of his daughter, Moon Da-hye.

The raid stems from complaints filed four years ago regarding the hiring of Moon's former son-in-law, Seo, at Thai Eastar Jet, who has since divorced Moon's daughter. The investigation focuses on a possible connection between Seo’s employment and the appointment of former lawmaker Lee Sang-jik as head of the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency or KOSME.

The conservative ruling People Power Party and Seoul-based civic group "Justice People" filed four complaints between September 2020 and April 2021, alleging possible quid pro quo.

In September 2020, the People Power Party, then the main opposition party, filed a corruption complaint with prosecutors regarding Seo's appointment as executive director of Thai Eastar Jet, a low-cost carrier founded by Lee, a two-term lawmaker with the then-ruling Democratic Party and the founder of South Korea's budget airline, Eastar Jet.

Lee was appointed KOSME president in March 2018, just months before Seo joined Eastar's Thai unit in July. Seo's lack of airline industry experience, combined with the company's financial struggles, raised suspicions of presidential office involvement in his appointment.