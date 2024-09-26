UN adopts landmark pact to tackle challenges

The pact, which also includes the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations, was adopted by members without a vote at the start of the two-day summit.

The summit precedes the high-level debate of the General Assembly next week. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will deliver speeches at both events.

"We stand at a crossroads of global transformation, facing unprecedented challenges that demand urgent, collective action," Philemon Yang, president of the General Assembly, said at the opening of the summit.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his speech: "Our multilateral tools and institutions are unable to respond effectively to today's political, economic, environmental and technological challenges. And tomorrow's will be even more difficult and even more dangerous."

The current framework is not suitable for today's crises, Guterres added.

"When the United Nations was established nearly 80 years ago, it had 51 member states. Today, there are 193. The global economy was less than one-twelfth of its current size. As a result, our peace and security tools and institutions, and our global financial architecture, reflect a bygone era.

"The Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations open pathways to new possibilities and opportunities," he said.