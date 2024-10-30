New guidelines unveiled to encourage, support childbirth

According to a circular released by the General Office of the State Council, local authorities will be guided to include individuals in flexible employment, migrant workers and those working in new forms of job positions — such as ride-hailing drivers, delivery couriers and livestreaming sellers — in the nation's maternity insurance program, as part of a broader effort to build a fertility-friendly society and weave a stronger safety net for families looking to have a baby.

Efforts will be made to ensure that maternity-related time off, including maternity leave, additional maternity leave, paternity leave and child care leave, will be fully implemented. Authorities are required to coordinate funding from multiple sources and establish a reasonable cost-sharing mechanism, as well as strengthen supervision of implementing the guidelines.

China recorded a population decline for the second consecutive year in 2023, primarily because of a decrease in the number of women of childbearing ages and low willingness among couples to have babies.

As different regions have rolled out fertility subsidy policies over the past few years, the circular requests the formulation of more detailed action plans and management rules.