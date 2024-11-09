Taiwan targets 'peanuts' for political motive

The Democratic Progressive Party authorities in Taiwan recently imposed a ban on the import of Huang Fei Hong, a popular spicy crispy peanut snack from the Chinese mainland. The mainland criticized the ban as political manipulation.
Produced in Yantai, Shandong province, the peanut snack is made from peanuts from Shandong, chili peppers from Hebei province, and peppercorns and prickly ash from Sichuan province and Chongqing, offering a distinctive flavor.
Due to the cultural and taste similarities between the two sides, the snack has also gained popularity among many Taiwanese residents, often being brought back as a souvenir by individuals returning from the mainland.
Taiwan's DPP authorities recently claimed that their decision to prohibit the sale and import of this peanut snack on the island was to protect local industries. The move has left many Taiwanese people puzzled, with some netizens posting photos jokingly indicating they are "secretly enjoying" the snack.
The primary reason for the DPP to ban this snack is its mainland origin, said Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, adding that "the DPP's relentless political manipulation has reached a point where they cannot even tolerate a small peanut."
She said efforts were made to assist Taiwan agricultural products in entering the mainland market, benefiting Taiwan farmers, but in contrast, the DPP restricted over 1,000 mainland agricultural products from entering Taiwan, disrupting normal agricultural trade.
As cross-Strait exchanges continue to expand, an increasing number of mainland snacks, including spicy peanuts, snail rice noodles, konjac jelly, and cooked fish with pickled cabbage and chili, are gaining popularity in Taiwan, sparking a mainland food craze on the island.
At the Wutong Passenger Terminal in Xiamen, Fujian, where tourists travel between Xiamen and Jinmen, shelves in specialty stores are stocked with Taiwan visitors' favorites. A Taiwan passenger surnamed Hsu packed three boxes of konjac jelly taking the boat back to the island, saying, "I bought these for my granddaughter who is in sixth grade; she loves them, and they are very popular in Taiwan."
"Walnuts, shiitake mushrooms, and morel mushrooms are rarely found in Taiwan. We like to buy this kind of stuff," said another passenger surnamed Lin from Kaohsiung taking the shipping route, adding that she has high expectations for cross-Strait communication.
Hou Chia-wen, a college student from Taiwan, brought many popular snacks in Taiwan since her childhood to share with her mainland peers while joining an exchange activity for young people from both sides this summer.
Discovering the mainland college students she met have enjoyed similar snacks, she said, "It turns out there are others like me who shared similar childhood experiences!"
Zhu said the food trend underscores the shared customs, culture, and culinary preferences between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.
She said the mainland will enrich the snack options available to residents of Taiwan and welcomes more Taiwan visitors to explore more snacks, and further enhance cross-Strait cultural exchanges.
Zhang Yi
Shi Xuefan
Hu Meidong
China Daily
Asia News Network