The Democratic Progressive Party authorities in Taiwan recently imposed a ban on the import of Huang Fei Hong, a popular spicy crispy peanut snack from the Chinese mainland. The mainland criticized the ban as political manipulation.

Produced in Yantai, Shandong province, the peanut snack is made from peanuts from Shandong, chili peppers from Hebei province, and peppercorns and prickly ash from Sichuan province and Chongqing, offering a distinctive flavor.

Due to the cultural and taste similarities between the two sides, the snack has also gained popularity among many Taiwanese residents, often being brought back as a souvenir by individuals returning from the mainland.

Taiwan's DPP authorities recently claimed that their decision to prohibit the sale and import of this peanut snack on the island was to protect local industries. The move has left many Taiwanese people puzzled, with some netizens posting photos jokingly indicating they are "secretly enjoying" the snack.