Boom expected in Sino-Thai exchanges

"Thailand and China have a deep cultural and blood bond, which are reflected in the people's lives," said Bhokin Bhalakula, former speaker of the Thai Parliament and president of the Thai-Chinese Culture and Economy Association.
Speaking at the forum on civilizational mutual learning between Thailand and China, Bhokin expressed high expectations for bilateral cultural exchanges next year.
"Given that our historical long friendship has lasted for more than 2,000 years, deeper cooperation in wider fields, such as science and technology, will see a boom in the future," he said, adding that more young Thai people are learning Mandarin via mobile apps, which helps to enhance mutual understanding.
Noting that China has been Thailand's biggest trading partner for more than a decade, Bhokin said the Belt and Road Initiative is speeding up cooperation among countries involved and the railway connection in Southeast Asia will bring a promising future for all countries.
Ji Bingxuan, former vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, said the Sino-Thai relationship is a successful practice of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence.
"Our partnership is fair and beneficial for all parties. It promotes a sense of security between the two countries and fosters trust and cooperation among the people," Ji said, noting that China always offers timely help to Thailand.
With 1.4 billion people and great consuming power, the Chinese market offers enormous opportunities for bilateral trade, he said. Moreover, he extended an invitation to Thai people to visit China and further connect with the country.
"Next year marks the golden jubilee of Sino-Thai diplomatic relations and we are going to step on a new historical starting point. China and Thailand maintain a close bond and continue to expand cooperation for achieving our development goals," he said.
Thai Deputy Permanent Secretary for Culture Yuthika Isarangkura said that culture plays an important role in bridging differences, and the ministry will give full support to cultural activities and people-to-people exchanges between Thailand and China to celebrate the 50 years of diplomatic ties.
Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang said China and Thailand are neighbors and partners sharing mutually beneficial cooperation. "We have deep civilizational connections and share similar values. Sino-Thai friendship is an illustration of Oriental Philosophy," he said.
"The world is facing increasingly turbulent times. ... China and Thailand share common interests and destiny. We will join hands for a better future for our people and mark a new chapter for our friendship," Han said.
Yang Wanli
Asia News Network
