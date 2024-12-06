Boom expected in Sino-Thai exchanges

"Thailand and China have a deep cultural and blood bond, which are reflected in the people's lives," said Bhokin Bhalakula, former speaker of the Thai Parliament and president of the Thai-Chinese Culture and Economy Association.

Speaking at the forum on civilizational mutual learning between Thailand and China, Bhokin expressed high expectations for bilateral cultural exchanges next year.

"Given that our historical long friendship has lasted for more than 2,000 years, deeper cooperation in wider fields, such as science and technology, will see a boom in the future," he said, adding that more young Thai people are learning Mandarin via mobile apps, which helps to enhance mutual understanding.

Noting that China has been Thailand's biggest trading partner for more than a decade, Bhokin said the Belt and Road Initiative is speeding up cooperation among countries involved and the railway connection in Southeast Asia will bring a promising future for all countries.