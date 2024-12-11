Remember what you searched for on Google? Here’s what 2024 trends reveal

Google released its annual “Year in Search” on Tuesday, rounding up the top trending queries entered into its namesake search engine in 2024. The results show terms that saw the highest spike in traffic compared to last year — ranging from key news events, notably global elections, to the most popular songs, athletes and unforgettable pop-culture moments that people looked up to worldwide.

Sports — particularly soccer and cricket — dominated Google’s overall trending searches in 2024. Copa América topped those search trends globally, followed by the UEFA European Championship and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the US election led news-specific searches worldwide. Queries about excessive heat and this year’s Olympic Games followed.