Yangon opens new underground pedestrian underpass near Shwedagon Pagoda

The event was officiated by Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC) Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who was joined by senior officials, including SAC Joint Secretary General Ye Win Oo, Union Ministers, the Chief Minister of Yangon Region, senior military officers, and other invited dignitaries.
During the ceremony, Mayor U Bo Htay highlighted the purpose and benefits of the underpass, emphasizing its construction by Myanmar engineers. A video presentation on the development of the underpass was also shown to attendees.
Following this, Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein presented a commemorative gift to the SAC Chairman. The Chairman also recognized engineers involved in the project with special mementoes.
The ceremony concluded with the ribbon-cutting by the Chief Minister, regional commander, and Mayor, followed by the SAC Chairman pressing a button to officially open the underpass.
The underpass, completed in October 2023 under the guidance of the SAC Chairman, aims to ensure safe and convenient access for pilgrims visiting the Shwedagon Pagoda and People’s Park while reducing vehicular accidents and easing traffic congestion on U Wisara Road.
Key features of the underpass include a main tunnel height of 11 feet, a width of 23 feet, and a total length of 461 feet, with four entrances/exits. It can accommodate approximately 14,000 pedestrians per hour. The facility is equipped with four escalators and two elevators for elderly and disabled individuals, making it accessible and user-friendly.
This new infrastructure not only enhances public safety but also reduces traffic bottlenecks, offering a modern solution for commuters and pilgrims alike.
