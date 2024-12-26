Yangon opens new underground pedestrian underpass near Shwedagon Pagoda

The event was officiated by Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC) Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who was joined by senior officials, including SAC Joint Secretary General Ye Win Oo, Union Ministers, the Chief Minister of Yangon Region, senior military officers, and other invited dignitaries.

During the ceremony, Mayor U Bo Htay highlighted the purpose and benefits of the underpass, emphasizing its construction by Myanmar engineers. A video presentation on the development of the underpass was also shown to attendees.