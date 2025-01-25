In Nepal, nearly 70 percent of medical doctors fail licensing test

Over two-thirds of medical doctors who pursued their MBBS degree from various colleges within the country and abroad, have failed to obtain the pass mark in the Nepal Medical Council’s licensing test.

According to the Council, the national regulator of medical doctors and dentists, which conducted the licensing test on Tuesday, 69 % of doctors and dentists failed to secure pass marks.

Of the 844 doctors who sat for the exam, only 262 passed (31.04 %). The council said 241 out of 753 MBBS doctors passed the licensing test, while 21 of 91 dentists (23 %) scored the pass mark.

“Most of the doctors who failed to secure pass marks for a license are repeaters, who sat for the exams multiple times,” said Dr Satis Kumar Deo, registrar of the Council. “Those doctors have graduated from medical colleges both within the country and abroad.”