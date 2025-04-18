Justice Ministry confirms suicide in death of “Superintendent Joe”

The ministry released the subcommittee’s second official report following a review of autopsy results provided by the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Chulalongkorn Hospital.

Key Autopsy Findings

Injuries Consistent With Hanging

A ligature mark measuring 1.2 cm wide and 14 cm long was found beneath the Adam’s apple, running diagonally toward the right ear. The face showed no signs of petechiae or subconjunctival haemorrhage. Forensic experts confirmed that the injuries were consistent with self-inflicted hanging.

Minor Abrasions from Insects

Shallow abrasions were noted on the inner left upper arm near the elbow, likely caused by ant bites occurring after death. Red serum-like fluid was observed oozing from these wounds, consistent with postmortem insect activity.

Toxicology Report

Blood and stomach content analysis revealed the presence of the following medications:

Antidepressants: Fluoxetine, Norfluoxetine

Sedative: 7-Aminoclonazepam

Antihypertensive: Propranolol

No Signs of Struggle or Foul Play

Tissue analysis under the ligature mark found no internal bruising or muscle damage, indicating minimal force, typical of self-suspension while seated. The upward angle of the ligature and the absence of defensive wounds further support the conclusion of suicide.