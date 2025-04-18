Justice Ministry confirms suicide in death of “Superintendent Joe”

The ministry released the subcommittee’s second official report following a review of autopsy results provided by the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Chulalongkorn Hospital.
Injuries Consistent With Hanging
A ligature mark measuring 1.2 cm wide and 14 cm long was found beneath the Adam’s apple, running diagonally toward the right ear. The face showed no signs of petechiae or subconjunctival haemorrhage. Forensic experts confirmed that the injuries were consistent with self-inflicted hanging.
Minor Abrasions from Insects
Shallow abrasions were noted on the inner left upper arm near the elbow, likely caused by ant bites occurring after death. Red serum-like fluid was observed oozing from these wounds, consistent with postmortem insect activity.
Toxicology Report
Blood and stomach content analysis revealed the presence of the following medications:
Antidepressants: Fluoxetine, Norfluoxetine
Sedative: 7-Aminoclonazepam
Antihypertensive: Propranolol
No Signs of Struggle or Foul Play
Tissue analysis under the ligature mark found no internal bruising or muscle damage, indicating minimal force, typical of self-suspension while seated. The upward angle of the ligature and the absence of defensive wounds further support the conclusion of suicide.
Thitisan, widely known as “Superintendent Jo” or “Jo Ferrari,” was a former Thai police officer whose career ended in disgrace following a high-profile torture and murder case.
Born in 1982 in Bangkok, Thitisan began his police service on February 1, 2004, and quickly rose through the ranks. He served in various positions in the Narcotics Suppression Bureau and as Superintendent of the Muang Nakhon Sawan Provincial Police Station.
Thitisan earned the nickname “Jo Ferrari” due to his collection of luxury cars, reportedly owning over 40 high-end vehicles, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Bentleys. His lavish lifestyle and connections in high society made him a prominent figure in Thai media.
On August 5, 2021, Thitisan and six subordinates were involved in the death of Jirapong Thanapat, a 24-year-old drug suspect. The incident, where the suspect was suffocated with plastic bags during an interrogation, was captured on video and widely circulated, leading to public outrage. Thitisan was dismissed from the police force on August 21, 2021, and arrested on August 26, 2021.
On June 8, 2022, he was convicted of murder by torture and sentenced to death, later commuted to life imprisonment.
While serving his sentence at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok, Thitisan was found dead in his cell on March 7, 2025, from apparent suicide by hanging. However, his family has expressed doubts about the suicide ruling and has requested a thorough investigation.