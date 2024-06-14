Shadowy past of ‘Joe Pattani’ resurfaces after oil tankers disappear

He was granted temporary release on July 16, 2014.

On August 5, 2014, authorities searched the premises of Sahasapthavee Timber Trading and seized cash and gold bars worth hundreds of millions of baht.

On October 9, 2014, Sahachai went to Pattani court in person to hear a verdict on a case related to the possession of fake immigration stamps and was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison without any chance of suspension.

On the same day, while waiting for a Supreme Court verdict on the underground lottery case, Sahachai disappeared. A police lieutenant colonel was found guilty of helping him escape and sentenced to prison.

Between 2017 and 2018, rumours circulated that Sahachai had returned to his home in Pattani, prompting questions about why he had not been flung behind bars after conviction. Later it was found that police had “cancelled” all seven arrest warrants in 2017 because he had apparently surrendered to the authorities in Bangkok that same year.

However, the arrest warrant issued for fleeing court custody was not cancelled and a new warrant was issued in his name.

Yet despite having several arrest warrants over various charges, including violation of customs law, document forgery, illegal lottery operations and oil smuggling, most of which are still under investigation, only warrants related to his escape and the underground lottery case had reached the court.

On November 4, 2021, Sahachai was arrested by Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers at a roadside restaurant in Huai Kwang in Bangkok for “laundering money earned from illegal oil trade”.

However, on November 6, 2021, the Songkhla public prosecutor who was overseeing the money-laundering case, stated that the case had been dismissed and Sahachai released.

On the same day, police clarified that at the time of his arrest, Sahachai only faced one arrest warrant for money laundering, despite being involved in many cases. They claimed to have checked with the Pattani Provincial Court, which said the money laundering-related arrest warrant could not be found.

Two days later, police said, the court sent the copy of the warrant but by that time, Sahachai had escaped.

Meanwhile, police are working to locate the three missing boats and suspect they may be heading to Cambodia. However, investigation officers believe that since the boats are still loaded with oil, they can’t have gone too far. Separately, five marine police officers have been shifted to inactive posts at the CIB operations centre. If found guilty, they will be charged under Article 147 of the Criminal Code for misappropriating official property and Article 157 for wrongfully exercising their duties.

