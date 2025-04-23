White House would consider cutting China tariffs as part of talks, source says

Trump has not made a decision, the Journal said, adding that the discussions remain fluid and several options are on the table.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

US stocks extended their early session gains after the report. The market had opened sharply higher on a combination of relief among investors over comments from Trump late on Tuesday that were seen as constructive about the tariffs on China, and on Trump backing away from threats to fire the head of the Federal Reserve. The benchmark S&P 500 index was up 3.3% at a two-week high in mid-morning trading.

On Tuesday Trump expressed optimism that he would make progress with China that would substantially lower tariffs on their imports but also warned that "if they don't make a deal, we'll set the deal."