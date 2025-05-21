Suicide blast targeting school bus kills five in Pakistan's Balochistan

Around 40 students were on the bus that was headed to an army-run school, and several have sustained injuries, said Yasir Iqbal, the administrator of Khuzdar district, where the incident took place.
Pakistan's military and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif swiftly released statements condemning the violence and accusing "Indian terror proxies" of involvement in the attack. They did not share evidence linking the attack to New Delhi.
India's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
At least three children and two adults were killed in the attack, the army said in a statement.
Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours are high after they struck a ceasefire on May 10 that diplomats have warned is fragile, following the most intense military action in decades in a conflict analysts and officials feared could spiral out of control.
Both countries accuse the other of supporting militancy on each other's soil - a charge both capitals deny. The latest military escalation, in which the two countries traded missiles, was sparked after India accused Pakistan of supporting militants who attacked dozens of tourists in the Indian portion of the contested region of Kashmir. Islamabad denies any involvement.
Southwestern Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province by area, but smallest by population. The province of some 15 million people in the southwest of the country is home to key mining projects but has been roiled by a decades-old insurgency.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, which was reminiscent of one of the deadliest militant attacks in Pakistan's history when an attack on a military school in the northern city of Peshawar in 2014 killed more than 130 children.
It was claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, an ultra-radical Islamist group.
Attacks by separatist groups in Balochistan have risen in recent years. The Baloch Liberation Army, a separatist militant group, blew up a railway track and took passengers from a train hostage in March, killing 31.
The following are some recent deadly attacks in Pakistan, where the government is facing insurgencies on two fronts - militant attacks in the northwest and a growing separatist insurgency in the south.
MAY 21, 2025
At least three children were among five people killed when a suicide bomber targeted an army school bus in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan, the military said, in an attack Pakistan blamed on Indian proxies.
The Indian government did not respond to a request for comment on the accusation.
MARCH 11, 2025
A total of 31 people, including soldiers, staff, and civilians, were killed by militants who hijacked a train as it travelled through a remote mountain pass in Balochistan.
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the biggest of several ethnic armed groups fighting the government, claimed responsibility.
MARCH 4, 2025
Suicide bombers drove two vehicles packed with explosives into a military base in the town of Bannu in the northwest, killing 18 people, including six children.
No group claimed responsibility for the violence.
NOVEMBER 1, 2024
A blast targeting a police van in Mastung town in Balochistan killed seven people, including five school students, and injured 23 others.
No group claimed responsibility.
AUGUST 26, 2024
At least 38 civilians and 14 soldiers were killed as separatist militants attacked police stations, railway lines and highways in Balochistan, and security forces launched retaliatory operations.
The BLA claimed responsibility for the attacks - the most widespread in the country in years.
DECEMBER 12, 2023
At least 57 people, including seven children, died as suicide bombings ripped through two mosques in Mastung while believers marked the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed.
No group claimed responsibility.
JULY 31, 2023
A suicide bombing targeting a hard-line religious group's political rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Bajaur region killed 56 people.
The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the blast, in northwestern Pakistan.
Reuters