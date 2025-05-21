Suicide blast targeting school bus kills five in Pakistan's Balochistan

Around 40 students were on the bus that was headed to an army-run school, and several have sustained injuries, said Yasir Iqbal, the administrator of Khuzdar district, where the incident took place.

Pakistan's military and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif swiftly released statements condemning the violence and accusing "Indian terror proxies" of involvement in the attack. They did not share evidence linking the attack to New Delhi.

India's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At least three children and two adults were killed in the attack, the army said in a statement.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours are high after they struck a ceasefire on May 10 that diplomats have warned is fragile, following the most intense military action in decades in a conflict analysts and officials feared could spiral out of control.