UN may cut staff by 20%, internal memo says

The directive, which asks staff to detail cuts by June 13, comes amid a financial crisis triggered in part by the United States, which annually funds nearly a quarter of the world body.

In addition to US foreign aid cuts under President Donald Trump that have gutted UN humanitarian agencies, the US owes, for arrears and the current fiscal year, nearly $1.5 billion.

The memo's author, UN Controller Chandramouli Ramanathan, did not cite the US failure to pay. He noted that the cuts are part of a review launched in March dubbed "UN80."

"It is an ambitious effort to ensure that the United Nations is fit for purpose to support 21st-century multilateralism, reduce human suffering and build better lives and futures for all," Ramanathan said. "I count on your cooperation for this collective effort whose aggressive timelines are recognised."