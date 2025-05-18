UN reports global hunger crisis reached record levels in 2024

According to the United Nations (UN) Global Report on Food Crises 2025, global food insecurity and child malnutrition have reached their highest levels in six years, affecting more than 295 million people across 53 countries and territories.

The report states that 22.6% of the population in the worst-affected areas are experiencing severe or crisis-level hunger—an increase of 5% compared to 2023.

"The 2025 Global Report on Food Crises paints a staggering picture," Rein Paulsen, director of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Office of Emergencies and Resilience said.

“Conflict, weather extremes and economic shocks are the main drivers, and they often overlap.”