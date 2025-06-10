Man carries his daughter through 12 years of school to gaokao

Before entering, Cao hugged her father tightly, whispering gratitude: "Dad, thank you for all these years. I'll do my best to make you proud." Her father smiled reassuringly: "Just focus on doing your best. My shoulders will always hold you up."
Cao, diagnosed with myasthenia gravis as a child and unable to walk independently, has relied on her father, Cao Guangxing, for mobility throughout her 12 years of schooling, regardless of weather conditions.
"Her body may be weak, but never her spirit," said Cao Guangxing.
According to Cao Guangxing, his daily routine includes preparing breakfast for his daughter in the early mornings, carrying her downstairs when she gets dressed neatly, and driving nearly 10 kilometres round-trip twice daily between home and school. He never missed a day or was late once.
"The story of Cao Yalin and her father is truly inspiring," said Yang Zhanlyu, Cao's head teacher. "Classmates voluntarily take turns bringing her meals from the cafeteria and helping however they can."
Despite her challenges, Cao excelled academically, consistently ranking top of her class. She said it was everyone's kindness that fueled her courage to overcome difficulties and keep moving forward. In the future, she will spare no effort to become a useful person to society.