Man carries his daughter through 12 years of school to gaokao

Cao, diagnosed with myasthenia gravis as a child and unable to walk independently, has relied on her father, Cao Guangxing, for mobility throughout her 12 years of schooling, regardless of weather conditions.

"Her body may be weak, but never her spirit," said Cao Guangxing.

According to Cao Guangxing, his daily routine includes preparing breakfast for his daughter in the early mornings, carrying her downstairs when she gets dressed neatly, and driving nearly 10 kilometres round-trip twice daily between home and school. He never missed a day or was late once.