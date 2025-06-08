Thailand clinches first VNL 2025 victory with commanding win over France

France responded in the second set with strategic adjustments, evening the match with a 25–19 win.

In the third set, Thailand regained composure. Though tightly contested, the Thai side showed fewer errors and stronger resilience, edging out a 25–23 victory to reclaim the lead. The momentum carried into the fourth set, where Thailand dominated with aggressive blocks, powerful spikes, and precise serves to close the match 25–13.

This victory marks Thailand’s first win of the VNL 2025 campaign and comes as a significant confidence booster for the team and their supporters.

With several challenging matches still ahead, the team will look to build on this performance as they aim for their best showing in the tournament.