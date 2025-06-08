Thailand clinches first VNL 2025 victory with commanding win over France

The victory earns Thailand their first three points of the tournament and a much-needed morale boost heading into the remaining matches.
Thailand entered this match at the bottom of the standings, ranked 18th with no points after three straight losses to Poland, Belgium, and Turkey. In contrast, France was sitting in 13th place with three points but still showed vulnerabilities that Thailand hoped to exploit.
The last time these two teams met in 2024, Thailand emerged victorious in a hard-fought 3–2 win, showcasing their ability to match up against taller and more powerful opponents. France holds a height advantage with an average of 184 cm compared to Thailand’s 178 cm, and Thailand also fields a relatively young squad with an average age of just 22.9 years. Nevertheless, their fighting spirit and growing experience proved decisive.
Thailand started strong in the first set with dynamic offensive combinations and solid defensive plays, overwhelming France 25–14.
France responded in the second set with strategic adjustments, evening the match with a 25–19 win.
In the third set, Thailand regained composure. Though tightly contested, the Thai side showed fewer errors and stronger resilience, edging out a 25–23 victory to reclaim the lead. The momentum carried into the fourth set, where Thailand dominated with aggressive blocks, powerful spikes, and precise serves to close the match 25–13.
This victory marks Thailand’s first win of the VNL 2025 campaign and comes as a significant confidence booster for the team and their supporters.
With several challenging matches still ahead, the team will look to build on this performance as they aim for their best showing in the tournament.