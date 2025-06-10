Hino, Mitsubishi Fuso sign merger deal

Hino and Mitsubishi Fuso will join forces for survival with the support of their respective parents, Toyota Motor Corp. and Daimler Truck AG, at a time when commercial vehicle makers are stepping up the development of electrification and self-driving technologies.

Japan's commercial vehicle industry will realign into two blocs: the Hino-Mitsubishi Fuso coalition and a bloc comprising Isuzu Motors Ltd. and its subsidiary UD Trucks Corp.

Toyota and Daimler Truck will set up a holding company to control Hino and Mitsubishi Fuso. The holding company will be headed by Mitsubishi Fuso CEO Karl Deppen.