Bangkok forum calls for consensus amid challenges

Co-hosted by the International Confucian Association, or ICA, and the Thai-Chinese Cultural and Relationship Council, or TCCRC, the Hehe Civilisation Forum, which kicked off on Tuesday, brought together more than 200 participants from China, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other regions worldwide. "Hehe" in Chinese translates to harmony and coexistence.
Under the theme "Harmonious Coexistence: Promoting the Prosperity and Progress of Civilisations", this year's forum also celebrates the first International Day for Dialogue among Civilisations, declared by a UN General Assembly resolution last June and observed on June 10 annually.
At the Bangkok forum, Romano Prodi, former prime minister of Italy and former president of the European Commission, said: "The concept is quite important as we are now in the moment of a big shuffle of the world. We need a new world order, in which nobody plays a dominant role and all countries can cooperate together."
ICA President Sun Chunlan said at the forum that President Xi Jinping presented the Global Civilization Initiative in 2023 in an effort to promote a civilization view that features equality, mutual learning, dialogue and accommodation, "thus helping different civilizations live in harmony and reinforce one another".
The forum should serve as an open platform that boosts communication and mutual understanding between different countries and cultures, strengthening friendship while pooling global wisdom for solutions amid world turbulence, she said.
"Mutual respect and understanding that come from these exchanges can serve as the foundation for a new global order. We should promote harmonious coexistence and mutual achievements among different civilizations and to facilitate friendly interactions, understanding and affinity among people of all countries," she added.
As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Thailand diplomatic relations, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Phumtham Wechayachai said the long-term friendship between the two countries is the best interpretation of "hehe philosophy", which emphasises harmony, unity and mutual understanding.
"For a long time, the two countries have always adhered to mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, joined hands to meet challenges and promote common development and prosperity, setting a fine example of good neighborliness and friendship between countries," he said, adding that the concept has also been deeply rooted in people's hearts.
Phumtham said the wisdom of Confucius — that a gentleman seeks harmony but not uniformity — is closely related to the Thai people's tradition of advocating tolerance and mutual assistance. He said the world will progress through dialogue, and crises are resolved through cooperation.
Prodi from Italy said the forum is a great opportunity for the exchange of ideas among different cultures. As a representative from Europe, Prodi said China and European countries should strengthen cooperation as the two have been friends for decades.
"Such win-win collaboration is a good demonstration of coexistence and harmony," he added.
Yang Wanli
Asia News Network