Bangkok forum calls for consensus amid challenges

At the Bangkok forum, Romano Prodi, former prime minister of Italy and former president of the European Commission, said: "The concept is quite important as we are now in the moment of a big shuffle of the world. We need a new world order, in which nobody plays a dominant role and all countries can cooperate together."

ICA President Sun Chunlan said at the forum that President Xi Jinping presented the Global Civilization Initiative in 2023 in an effort to promote a civilization view that features equality, mutual learning, dialogue and accommodation, "thus helping different civilizations live in harmony and reinforce one another".

The forum should serve as an open platform that boosts communication and mutual understanding between different countries and cultures, strengthening friendship while pooling global wisdom for solutions amid world turbulence, she said.

"Mutual respect and understanding that come from these exchanges can serve as the foundation for a new global order. We should promote harmonious coexistence and mutual achievements among different civilizations and to facilitate friendly interactions, understanding and affinity among people of all countries," she added.