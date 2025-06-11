Thai Foreign Minister Champions Bilateral Talks with Cambodia

Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa underscored the paramount importance of bilateral mechanisms in resolving border issues with Cambodia, following the second meeting of the Thai side of the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC).
Speaking at a press conference after Thailand's JBC delegates meeting on Wednesday, Minister Maris asserted that direct, country-to-country discussions are the most effective approach, even indicating that the United Nations often steers nations towards such bilateral engagement.
During the discussions with the working group which included Ambassador Prasart Prasartvinitchai, Chairman of the Commission, Minister Maris laid out key directives for the upcoming negotiations with the Cambodian side on June 14.
He highlighted that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet have consistently discussed these matters, reinforcing the high-level commitment to direct talks.
"There are many ways to resolve issues between countries under the framework of the United Nations and international law," Minister Maris stated. "However, ultimately, the United Nations often asks the countries involved to negotiate bilaterally. That is, using the bilateral mechanism, which is the most effective and appropriate mechanism."
The Foreign Minister specifically emphasised the crucial role of three established bilateral mechanisms: the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), the General Border Committee (GBC), and the Regional Border Committee (RBC).
He expressed a desire for these mechanisms to be built upon and expanded, particularly following the successful de-escalation efforts by military forces in the border area.
For the upcoming June 14 JBC talks, the Thai delegation has been tasked with three primary objectives:
Acknowledge De-escalation: The Thai side is urged to impress upon Cambodia that Thailand has already achieved a significant level of tension reduction in the border area. Minister Maris specifically thanked the military for their role in negotiating a reduction in confrontations, calling for both JBC committees to further develop this progress towards a genuinely peaceful co-existence zone.
Clarify Boundaries: The negotiations on June 14 must achieve greater clarity on border demarcation. This shared understanding is deemed essential for reaching sustainable resolutions to long-standing issues.
Uphold Sovereignty: Crucially, the talks must firmly reaffirm Thailand's sovereignty. The Foreign Minister stressed that Thailand would absolutely not concede any territory.