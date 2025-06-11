Thai Foreign Minister Champions Bilateral Talks with Cambodia

Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa underscored the paramount importance of bilateral mechanisms in resolving border issues with Cambodia, following the second meeting of the Thai side of the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC).

Speaking at a press conference after Thailand's JBC delegates meeting on Wednesday, Minister Maris asserted that direct, country-to-country discussions are the most effective approach, even indicating that the United Nations often steers nations towards such bilateral engagement.

During the discussions with the working group which included Ambassador Prasart Prasartvinitchai, Chairman of the Commission, Minister Maris laid out key directives for the upcoming negotiations with the Cambodian side on June 14.

He highlighted that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet have consistently discussed these matters, reinforcing the high-level commitment to direct talks.

