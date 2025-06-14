Nippon Steel says it will fully acquire US Steel

The two firms' combined crude steel output totalled about 58 million tons last year, ranking fourth in the world.

Biden issued an executive order in January demanding that the steelmakers "take all steps necessary to fully and permanently abandon" the deal within 30 days in principle. Trump signed his order scrapping Biden's decision before the Wednesday deadline for overturning it.

Trump had ordered a fresh national security review of the transaction by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS. He said in Friday's order that the threat to US national security from the deal "can be adequately mitigated" on the condition that the firms conclude a national security agreement with Washington.

Nippon Steel first announced the deal in December 2023, a transaction approved by US Steel shareholders in April 2024.

But Trump said that year that he would immediately block the takeover once he returned to office, in a bid to win over voters ahead of the presidential election. Biden also expressed opposition to the deal.

