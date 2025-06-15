\"Golden Share\" to help US Steel keep its name, Lutnick says

Tokyo-based Nippon Steel Corp. plans to acquire all common shares in US Steel while issuing a golden share in the US company to the US government.

Lutnick said that the golden share will also prevent Nippon Steel from reducing, waiving or delaying its 14-billion-dollar investment into US Steel, transferring production or jobs outside the United States and closing or idling plants before certain timeframes without the consent of the US president, Lutnick said.