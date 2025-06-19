LDP pledges to raise wages by 1 M. yen by FY 2030

According to the platform, the LDP will target a nominal wage increase of 3 % to meet the pledge. It will also strengthen measures against illegal foreign stayers, in a bid to win back conservative voters who have turned away from the party.
In line with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's announcement earlier this month, the platform includes a plan to give 20,000 yen in cash benefits to all citizens and an additional 20,000 yen to adults in resident tax-exempt households and all children, by using excess tax revenues.
The party will aim to expand Japan's nominal gross domestic product to 1,000 trillion yen in 2040 and to raise the average personal income by at least 50 % from the current level.
Meanwhile, the LDP did not include a consumption tax cut, which opposition parties are seeking. "A consumption tax cut tends to benefit people with higher incomes more than those with lower incomes," LDP policy chief Itsunori Onodera said at a press conference.
To deal with the impact of high US tariffs, the LDP said it will secure a sufficient budget to take necessary measures.
In response to higher rice prices, the LDP vowed to establish a comprehensive rice stockpiling system through public-private cooperation. It also promised to raise farmers' incomes.
Regarding policies related to foreigners, the LDP said it will take strict action based on the law over a system that enables people to convert their foreign driver's licenses to Japanese ones, as well as over unclear real estate ownership.
The party will also consider creating an anti-espionage law and aim to amend the Constitution at an early date.
The LDP platform does not mention a possible dual surname system for married couples, as discussions on the issue continue within the party.
