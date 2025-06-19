LDP pledges to raise wages by 1 M. yen by FY 2030

According to the platform, the LDP will target a nominal wage increase of 3 % to meet the pledge. It will also strengthen measures against illegal foreign stayers, in a bid to win back conservative voters who have turned away from the party.

In line with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's announcement earlier this month, the platform includes a plan to give 20,000 yen in cash benefits to all citizens and an additional 20,000 yen to adults in resident tax-exempt households and all children, by using excess tax revenues.