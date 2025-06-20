Seven-Eleven Japan vows to shift from top-down management

The authority to decide on new products has been transferred from executives to planning teams as part of the change, Akutsu said.
"Our company's culture has to change now," he said.
Seven-Eleven has been struggling due to its slow response to thrifty consumers amid rising prices.
Still, Akutsu said the company will not pursue a low-price policy aggressively. "It's difficult to attract customers for a long time with an appeal of cheapness," he said.
He said Seven-Eleven will take a more flexible approach to product development, saying that the company had over-concentrated on taste alone.
Akutsu also said the company is considering the use of popular entertainers and changing slogans in its television advertisements.
