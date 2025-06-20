Memorial Service held in Fukuoka for executed US POWs

The event was attended by people related to the POW executions from Japan and the United States, including a consul of the US Consulate in Fukuoka and a US Forces Japan chaplain.

"We must do our part to ensure that the friendship between our two nations continues and leads to lasting peace," Katsuya Toji, 71, the third son of a former paymaster captain of the army who was judged a war criminal, said in his address at the ceremony, held at the Aburayama Kannon temple in the southwestern Japan city.

Toji's father, Kentaro, executed four captured B-29 bomber crew members soon after Kentaro lost his mother in a US air strike.

"War leaves deep scars, not only on the defeated but also the victors," Toji stressed.