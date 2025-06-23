Diabetes affects 233 million Chinese, study says

The study, led by researcher Zhou Maigeng with the National Centre for Chronic Noncommunicable Disease Control and Prevention, Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, was published in the June issue of the journal Military Medical Research.

Previously, the International Diabetes Federation estimated that China has 140 million diabetes patients.

Compared to 2005, the diabetes prevalence has increased by nearly 50 %, from 7.53 % to 13.7 % in 2023, according to the latest study. If the trend continues, the national prevalence is projected to reach 29.1 % by 2050.