Why Everyone in China Is Falling Back in Love with Thai Tea Again

This summer, Thai tea didn’t just return to the spotlight—it became a full-blown sensation.



Thai Tea Takes Over Chinese Social Media



Across Chinese platforms like RedNote and TikTok (Douyin), Thai tea content has racked up over 750 million views. One standout product, Thai Cheese Tea from the brand YAKE & YASI, sold more than 200,000 cups in just three weeks. The drink combines Thai tea with a rich cheese foam topping, offering a salty-sweet twist that customers can’t get enough of.

Why the Sudden Buzz?



The popularity of Thai tea in China isn’t just about taste. It speaks to a deeper shift in consumer preferences. After years of light, subtle teas, younger audiences are craving flavor, color, and something that feels new yet comforting.



Thai tea delivers on all fronts:



-Its strong flavor and aroma feel unique, yet familiar enough to enjoy.

-The vibrant orange color grabs attention both online and in-store.

-Creative variations like coconut Thai tea, Thai milk tea with boba, and cheese-topped versions appeal to both traditional and experimental palates.

Health-conscious consumers aren’t left out either. Brands are responding with lower sugar, non-dairy options, and even bottled ready-to-drink versions.