Why Everyone in China Is Falling Back in Love with Thai Tea Again

This summer, Thai tea didn’t just return to the spotlight—it became a full-blown sensation.
Thai Tea Takes Over Chinese Social Media
Across Chinese platforms like RedNote and TikTok (Douyin), Thai tea content has racked up over 750 million views. One standout product, Thai Cheese Tea from the brand YAKE & YASI, sold more than 200,000 cups in just three weeks. The drink combines Thai tea with a rich cheese foam topping, offering a salty-sweet twist that customers can’t get enough of.
Why the Sudden Buzz?
The popularity of Thai tea in China isn’t just about taste. It speaks to a deeper shift in consumer preferences. After years of light, subtle teas, younger audiences are craving flavor, color, and something that feels new yet comforting.
Thai tea delivers on all fronts:
-Its strong flavor and aroma feel unique, yet familiar enough to enjoy.
-The vibrant orange color grabs attention both online and in-store.
-Creative variations like coconut Thai tea, Thai milk tea with boba, and cheese-topped versions appeal to both traditional and experimental palates.
Health-conscious consumers aren’t left out either. Brands are responding with lower sugar, non-dairy options, and even bottled ready-to-drink versions.
More Than a Drink: A Cultural Moment
Thai tea is also riding the wave of soft power. Much like K-beauty or Japanese matcha, it represents more than a trend. It brings a piece of Thai culture to global audiences. This sense of identity, wrapped in a fun and flavorful package, resonates deeply with consumers looking for something meaningful and memorable.
A Window of Opportunity for Thai Brands
According to Thailand’s Trade Office in Chengdu, this is the perfect moment for Thai businesses to expand into China. The recommendation is clear: modernize without losing authenticity. That means real tea leaves, cultural storytelling, and packaging that feels contemporary yet distinctly Thai.
Digital platforms play a huge role. To succeed, businesses should engage with influencers on TikTok, RedNote, Xiaohongshu, and WeChat. Visual campaigns, behind-the-scenes stories, and collaborations can help position Thai tea not just as a product, but as a shared experience.
Looking Ahead
Experts suggest that Thai tea has the potential to grow into its own category in China’s drink market. New fusion concepts are already emerging, from Thai tea tofu pudding to Thai tea jelly with tropical fruit. The demand for innovation, paired with nostalgia and cultural richness, makes Thai tea more than a passing fad.