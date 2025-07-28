Koreans may have to pay as much as 25% of income for health benefits by 2072: report

South Koreans' financial burden for maintaining the National Health Insurance Service could rise to a quarter of income due to population ageing and increasing life expectancy, a study showed Sunday.

The study, carried out by Seoul National University's Tech-biz Innovation Platform, estimated the financial impact of population ageing on the state-run health insurance. As of last year, South Korea officially became a "superaged" society by the United Nations' definition, as one out of every five Koreans was at least 65.

The team derived three possible scenarios, and the most probable of the three showed the mandated insurance rate for those employed full-time for at least one month — currently sitting at 7.09 per cent, split between employer and employee — would rise to 10.04 per cent by 2035, 15.81 per cent by 2050, and to 25.09 per cent by 2072.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare sets the rate for the state-run health insurance program annually as a proportion of income. The rate was frozen for the third straight year in 2025, but had risen consistently since 5.33 per cent in 2010.