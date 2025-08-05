Nippon Ishin co-head Maehara, 3 other execs to step down

"It is important to renew the party's executive members to unite the party once again," Maehara said.

Maehara's successor is expected to be picked through a vote on Friday. According to related sources, Fumitake Fujita, former secretary-general, appears eager to run in the election.

Nippon Ishin is set to vote on Thursday on whether to hold a leadership election. But there is a growing view that the election will not be held and that its current leader, Hirofumi Yoshimura, will stay on.