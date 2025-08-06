Improper pricing suspected at Dunlop Tyre Japan

The Fair Trade Commission on Wednesday approved a corrective plan submitted by the Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. unit based on an administrative procedure under the antimonopoly law, and stopped short of recognising Dunlop Tyre Japan's violation of the legislation over the practice.
The case involved Synchro Weather brand all-weather tires made by Sumitomo Rubber. Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani is featured in advertisements for the tires.
From last October to April this year, Dunlop Tyre Japan requested mass retailers and other shops to sell Synchro Weather tires at suggested retail prices and refrain from offering free delivery, according to the FTC.
Specifically, Dunlop Tyre Japan asked them to make sure that the tires are sold at between 20,000 and 60,000 yen, depending on the size, and told noncompliant retailers that it would stop shipments to them.
Dunlop Tyre Japan said in a statement on Wednesday that it will implement corrective measures without fail and beef up efforts to ensure thorough compliance with laws.
