Japan OKs price cut for Alzheimer\'s drug Lecanemab

The decision is based on an assessment by the Central Social Insurance Medical Council that cited the low cost-effectiveness of the drug used to treat dementia caused by Alzheimer's disease.

The price of the drug will be lowered to 97,277 yen for a 500-milligram bottle. Dosages are based on weight. For example, a patient weighing 50 kilograms would see an annual cost reduction from about 2.98 million yen to about 2.53 million yen.