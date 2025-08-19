Japan to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine

A Japanese government source said, "It's important to be actively involved in what we can, so that we can receive support if something happens to Japan."

Japan has provided Ukraine with exclusively nonmilitary support, due to its constitutional constraints. Its future support is expected to focus on postwar reconstruction.

"We'll support Ukraine as much as possible, but it's impossible to offer personnel contributions," said a senior official at the prime minister's office.

"We can't do anything militarily," a senior Foreign Ministry official said. "We'll likely give financial support."

A formal agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine is expected to be concluded among the involved countries soon. After that, the Japanese government is expected to begin considering its possible contributions in earnest. "For now, we need to wait and see," said a source close to the prime minister.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]