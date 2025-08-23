Japanese firms seeking biz opportunities in Africa

Some 200 companies and organisations promoted their unique technologies and services at the event hosted by the Japan External Trade Organisation, or JETRO, as a side event of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 9, in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.
African businesspeople keenly watched the exhibitions of companies aiming to expand into Africa.
Trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp. featured a refrigerated vaccine transport vehicle, which was modified from Toyota Motor Corp.'s Land Cruiser SUV.
Vaccines, which are sensitive to heat, become unusable if the temperature exceeds a certain level during transportation to remote areas. The transport vehicle can keep a refrigerator running for about 16 hours without an external power supply.
After talking to a Toyota Tsusho official, a visitor from Kenya said he is looking for an opportunity to partner with a Japanese company in transportation.
Fujifilm Holdings Corp. showcased rechargeable X-ray equipment that can be carried in a backpack and weighs only about 4 kilograms.
The device is expected to promote the spread of tuberculosis testing in rural areas of Africa, as such tests are currently available only in urban hospitals, leaving the countryside increasingly affected by the disease.
NEC Corp. showed the results of an analysis using artificial intelligence of the investment impact of introducing measures to address climate change, such as the use of improved irrigation facilities and rice varieties, in rice production in Africa.
Many people point out that doing business in Africa is difficult because of differences in commercial practices and legal systems.
"It is important to find a reliable partner," a JETRO official stressed.
