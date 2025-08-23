Japanese firms seeking biz opportunities in Africa

Some 200 companies and organisations promoted their unique technologies and services at the event hosted by the Japan External Trade Organisation, or JETRO, as a side event of the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 9, in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

African businesspeople keenly watched the exhibitions of companies aiming to expand into Africa.

Trading house Toyota Tsusho Corp. featured a refrigerated vaccine transport vehicle, which was modified from Toyota Motor Corp.'s Land Cruiser SUV.

Vaccines, which are sensitive to heat, become unusable if the temperature exceeds a certain level during transportation to remote areas. The transport vehicle can keep a refrigerator running for about 16 hours without an external power supply.