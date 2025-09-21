Pressure Points 'Keep it on': Shirtless joggers are frowned upon in Korea, but some push back

At Seoul’s Yeouido Hangang Park, the mecca for the city's running crews, four new taboos are shifting the vibe of the jogging trail.

A banner, posted along the walkway, outlines the four guidelines which prohibit: 1) shirtless running, 2) clapping or cheering, 3) running in large groups, and 4) shouting “make way” at other pedestrians.

It also features messages urging group joggers to be mindful of others, with messages like “Run safely in two lines” and “This park is for everyone.”

The banner comes amid a surge of group running clubs across the city, prompting growing complaints about public nuisances they can cause, including noise and pedestrian inconvenience.

This is not the first time group runners have been restricted.

As disputes with residents mounted, Seocho-gu recently introduced a rule at Banpo Sports Complex restricting group runs of five or more and requiring runners to keep two meters apart. In Songpa-gu, a banner was put up along the Seokchon Lake walkway, urging joggers not to run in groups larger than three.

Opinions remain divided over the growing restrictions.