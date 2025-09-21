India says that Trump's H-1B visa fee hike could disrupt families

India warns of humanitarian fallout from Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee

India cautioned on Saturday that the Trump administration’s decision to impose a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas could have humanitarian repercussions, particularly for families, and risk disrupting the mobility of skilled workers.

Indian nationals are by far the largest users of the US H-1B programme, accounting for 71% of approved petitions last year. The sharp fee increase, set to take effect at midnight on Saturday (0400 GMT Sunday), will now apply to each petition. Under the current system, applicants pay only a modest lottery entry fee and several thousand dollars in subsequent charges, a fraction of the new price.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government hoped Washington would address potential disruptions: “This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families. The government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities.”

The announcement, made on Friday, threatens to add further strain to US–India relations, already at a low point after President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian imports to as high as 50% last month, citing New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil.

Implications for business and bilateral ties

India’s IT industry association, Nasscom, said the steep rise in application costs could upend the global operations of Indian technology services firms that rely heavily on H-1B visas to deploy skilled staff to the US.

Jaiswal noted that both countries benefit from the exchange of skilled professionals, who contribute to innovation, wealth generation and economic growth. “Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries,” he said.

The Trump administration has rolled out sweeping immigration measures since taking office, with the latest changes to the H-1B programme, widely used by the tech sector, part of a broader effort to reshape employment-based visas.

In response, US companies such as Amazon and Microsoft have advised their H-1B employees to avoid international travel and remain in the United States until the situation becomes clearer.

What is the H-1B visa?

Created under the 1990 Immigration Act, the H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to hire foreign workers with specialised skills and at least a bachelor’s degree. While not a pathway to permanent residency, many holders later adjust to other statuses.

The programme is particularly important to the tech sector: since 2012, more than 60% of approvals annually have been for computer-related occupations, according to Pew Research. But hospitals, banks, universities and other employers also rely on it to fill skill gaps.

Each year, 65,000 new H-1B visas are issued, with a further 20,000 available to applicants with advanced degrees. Certain employers, such as universities and nonprofits, are exempt from these caps. Indian nationals receive the majority of visas, a trend consistent for more than a decade.

Why is it controversial?

Supporters argue the visa helps address critical workforce shortages, while critics claim it suppresses wages and displaces American workers. Voices across the political spectrum have called for reform, with some on the right urging abolition of the scheme and figures on the left, including Senator Bernie Sanders, accusing companies of using it to “replace American workers with cheaper labour from abroad.”

The divide is particularly stark within the Republican Party. Tech leaders advocate for keeping the pipeline of highly skilled talent open, while Trump’s “America First” base views the programme as undermining domestic employment.

Immigration policy under Trump

The increased scrutiny of H-1B visas comes against the backdrop of wider immigration crackdowns. The Trump administration has pledged mass deportations, rolled back protections granted under the Biden era, and revoked the visas of more than 1,000 international students since April. These actions have often occurred with little warning to schools or students.

