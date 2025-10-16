Nippon Ishin urges LDP to ban corporate donations

Nippon Ishin also called for the realisation of its "second capital" vision and social security reform.

The requests were made at a meeting between new LDP President Sanae Takaichi and Nippon Ishin co-leader Fumitake Fujita, one day after the two parties agreed to hold policy talks with a view to forming a coalition.

The meeting was also attended by the two parties' secretaries-general and policy chiefs.

"We confirmed that we share the basic points of key policies for managing the government, such as diplomacy, national security and energy," LDP policy chief Takayuki Kobayashi told reporters after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Fujita said that his party has "no plans to drop" its proposal for a corporate donation ban. He indicated that the two parties aim to conclude by Monday, before an extraordinary Diet session begins on Tuesday.