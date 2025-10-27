Japan's Emperor meets Trump at Imperial Palace

The US president arrived at the Imperial Palace in the presidential state car at around 6:30pm. The Emperor greeted him at the entrance with a smile and a handshake before they entered the palace for a roughly 30-minute meeting.
According to the Imperial Household Agency, Trump said at the start of their meeting that he was honoured to have the opportunity to speak with the Emperor, adding that he wants to further strengthen Japan-US relations under the new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Emperor Naruhito responded that he hopes Trump's visit will further bolster the friendly relationship between the two countries.
Trump explained to the Emperor the efforts he had made to resolve conflicts around the world since taking office. The Emperor responded that he is pained by the continued conflicts around the globe and that he prays for peace.
The Emperor said he is pleased that Trump thinks highly of Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani, who plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Apparently referring to fellow Dodgers player Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the president said that a Japanese pitcher has also performed well.
Emperor Naruhito told Trump that he likes and sometimes plays the viola gifted to him by the president in 2019. Trump invited him and Empress Masako to visit the White House.
Later, facing the press at the Imperial Palace entrance, Trump called the Emperor a "great man." Emperor Naruhito waved and saw Trump off after the president boarded the car.
Trump met the Emperor for the second time. It was their first encounter since May 2019, when the president and First Lady Melania Trump visited Japan as the first state guests following the Emperor's ascension to the throne.
In November 2017, Trump met Emperor Emeritus Akihito, who was the emperor at the time, and Empress Emerita Michiko.