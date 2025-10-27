Japan's Emperor meets Trump at Imperial Palace

The US president arrived at the Imperial Palace in the presidential state car at around 6:30pm. The Emperor greeted him at the entrance with a smile and a handshake before they entered the palace for a roughly 30-minute meeting.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, Trump said at the start of their meeting that he was honoured to have the opportunity to speak with the Emperor, adding that he wants to further strengthen Japan-US relations under the new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.