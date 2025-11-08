Takaichi plans to cut her own, other ministers' pay

"I'll work on a law revision so that (cabinet members) do not receive pay exceeding lawmakers' salaries," the prime minister said at her inaugural press conference in October.

The government is considering stating in the law that the extra allowances for the prime minister and cabinet ministers will not be provided "for the time being."

Currently, lawmakers receive a monthly salary of 1,294,000 yen. In addition, the prime minister is paid 1,152,000 yen, and cabinet ministers 489,000 yen, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara.

However, as part of administrative and fiscal reform, the prime minister returns 30 per cent of the monthly pay, and cabinet ministers take a 20 per cent pay cut. This effectively reduces the extra allowances to 390,000 yen for the prime minister and 110,000 yen for cabinet ministers.