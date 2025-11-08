Emperor, Empress visit Mie for marine convention

After travelling by Shinkansen bullet train and local train, the Imperial couple visited the Toba Aquarium in the city of Toba, where they received a briefing on the aquarium's efforts to preserve marine biodiversity in the facility. The aquarium is celebrating its 70th anniversary.
Seeing a sea otter jump and catch a squid stuck to the glass of a tank, the Emperor smiled and applauded. He asked the staff whether sea otters have good eyesight. Meanwhile, the Empress observed a dugong.
On Sunday, the couple will attend the marine convention in the city of Shima. They will also inspect the high school training ship Shirochidori in the town of Minamiise and then attend a fish release event.
The Emperor and Empress will return to Tokyo on Sunday night.
