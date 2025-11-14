China protests to Japan over Takaichi's remark on Taiwan

Sun said that Takaichi's remark severely hurt the feelings of Chinese people and that the country's 1.4 billion citizens will never forgive it.

The Taiwan issue is at the heart of China's core interests, Sun emphasised, adding that Japan must take full responsibility if it does not retract the remark.

Separately, a Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Friday that if Japan were to use force in a contingency involving Taiwan, referring to Takaichi's remark in question, it would only "suffer a crushing defeat" and "pay a heavy price."