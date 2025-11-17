South Korea’s nuclear-powered subs to help counter China: US naval chief

He emphasised that this transition will take time and that trilateral and minilateral naval cooperation in the region must continue to expand in the meantime.

“In the interim, what I’d like to see is continued cooperation between the United States, Japan, Korea and Australia, and other like-minded navies in the Western Pacific,” he said. “We must make sure we are utilising the capabilities we have today to their fullest extent.”

On the US side, Caudle acknowledged Washington faces “a significant shipbuilding capacity challenge” — an issue Trump has framed as a central priority of his administration.

“Korea will play prominently in that role,” Caudle said, citing South Korean investment in US shipyards and the possibility of supporting US ship construction through Korean yards.

“As far as combat ships built in Korea, there are challenges with the Jones Act, and of course, Congress will be interested in that,” he said. “But I am committed to looking into that. To meet the challenge of US shipbuilding, we have to look at creative and innovative ways.”

The Jones Act prohibits the use of ships built overseas in US domestic shipping, effectively excluding Korean shipyards from this market for both economic and national security reasons. This long-standing restriction has meant that even technologically advanced Korean-built vessels cannot operate on US coastal routes unless they are entirely constructed within the United States.

He added that the assumptions underlying the Jones Act “need to be revisited” and that expanding US shipbuilding through trusted foreign partners “has to be taken very seriously.”

Regarding North Korea’s recent tests and submarine-launched ballistic missile development, Caudle noted that Pyongyang does not pose a naval threat to the US, though its capabilities are a “regional threat” to South Korea.

“North Korea can do things regionally, and South Korea needs to pay close attention to that,” he said. “We’ll be right there with them, sharing intelligence, increasing maritime domain awareness.”

Caudle said SLBM development remains a concern, though not yet a credible threat. He pointed to recent US naval demonstrations, including ballistic missile submarine port calls, as clear signals of Washington’s extended deterrence commitment.

“We try to demonstrate that through our strategic deterrent, and you’ll continue to see those examples,” he said.

Experts say the agreements outlined in the bilateral fact sheet — including US support for South Korea’s pursuit of uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing capabilities — will face lengthy review and years of working-group negotiations. Whether future US administrations and Congress will uphold all aspects of the current commitments remains uncertain.

Caudle acknowledged that building nuclear-powered submarines “will not be quick.”

“This will take a long time to do,” he said. “But the cooperation between our countries is strong and will only get stronger as we work through this together.”

The US Navy’s top officer also used his trip to South Korea to visit the country’s major shipyards — a move signalling growing industrial cooperation under South Korea's Make American Shipbuilding Great Again, or MASGA, initiative.

According to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Caudle toured its shipyard in Ulsan on Saturday, where he was briefed by HD Hyundai Chair Chung Ki-sun on the company’s advanced shipbuilding technologies and production capacity. The two discussed ways to deepen collaboration to support MASGA, which seeks to revitalise US shipbuilding through partnerships with Korean yards.

“We will do our part to bolster US shipbuilding capabilities and strengthen the US Navy’s readiness, while ensuring the success of MASGA,” Chung said in a company statement. HD Hyundai added that Caudle’s visit is expected to speed up discussions on technological cooperation in naval shipbuilding and tighter integration of supply chains with US partners.

Later that day, Caudle visited Hanwha Ocean’s facility in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, for similar talks. Hanwha officials outlined plans to expand their work with the US Navy — from maintenance, repair and overhaul of logistics support vessels to MRO for combat ships, and ultimately to participating in new-build naval programs.

“Hanwha Ocean will remain the US Navy’s most trusted partner and a strong contributor to the Korea-US alliance,” CEO Kim Hee-cheol said. “We are fully ready to support MASGA and contribute to its successful execution.”

Jung Min-kyung

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network