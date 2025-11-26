More bookstores in Japan leasing out shelves

Such bookstores "serve as local cultural hubs, while the total number of bookstores nationwide continues to decline," an expert says.

Honmaru Jinbocho, a bookstore in Tokyo's Kanda Jinbocho secondhand bookstore district, has about 360 shelves.

These shelves offer unique selections, such as picture books, historical novels and humour-related titles, reflecting the personalities of "shelf owners," who sell books they curate themselves.

Such shelf curators at Honmaru Jinbocho, who are mainly individuals in their 20s to 60s and publishers, pay initial costs, monthly rent and 5 pct of sales to the store.

The appeal of rental shelf bookstores "lies in arrangements of books you never see in conventional bookstores," said store manager Haru Shimokawa, 25. As an example, he referred to a shelf featuring anger management located next to one about romantic relationships among Thai girls.